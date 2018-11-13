Traffic
November 13, 2018 6:29 am
Updated: November 13, 2018 6:47 am

Man dead after single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 410 in Mississauga

Police investigate a collision on Hwy. 410 in Mississauga on Nov. 13, 2018.

Police say a 23-year-old man found without vital signs following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 410 in Mississauga early Tuesday morning has died.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. on the northbound lanes between Highway 403 and Highway 401.

Peel paramedics said they transported a male to a trauma centre without vital signs. He later succumbed to his injuries.

Police said the vehicle was located in a ditch.

The circumstances of the collision is unknown.

The stretch of highway remains closed for the investigation.

