Man dead after single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 410 in Mississauga

Police say a 23-year-old man found without vital signs following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 410 in Mississauga early Tuesday morning has died.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. on the northbound lanes between Highway 403 and Highway 401.

Peel paramedics said they transported a male to a trauma centre without vital signs. He later succumbed to his injuries.

Police said the vehicle was located in a ditch.

The circumstances of the collision is unknown.

The stretch of highway remains closed for the investigation.

#Hwy410 NB closed from Hwy401 to Derry Rd for @peelpolicemedia investigation https://t.co/j0824lysFA — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) November 13, 2018

@Peel_Paramedics have transported one male pt to trauma centre without vital signs. — Peel Paramedics (@Peel_Paramedics) November 13, 2018

UPDATE Road Closure: #Hwy410 NB remains closed from #Hwy403 and #Hwy401 WB – Reopening time unknown. ^jt — OPP GTA Traffic (@OPP_GTATraffic) November 13, 2018