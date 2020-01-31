Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Man ‘punched and slashed’ by 4 suspects: Saskatoon police

By Brady Ratzlaff Global News
Posted January 31, 2020 8:21 am
A file photo of a Saskatoon police vehicle.
A file photo of a Saskatoon police vehicle. File / Global News

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) continues to investigate a stabbing in the Pleasant Hill neighbourhood on Thursday evening.

Police say a man was approached by a woman and three men just before 9 p.m. in the 1600 block of 19 Street West.

They attempted to take the victim into a nearby alley, according to police.

Related News

READ MORE: Fleeing suspect resists arrest, assaults citizen, is Tasered by Saskatoon bike sergeant

Police said the victim resisted and was “punched and slashed with a sharp-edged weapon.”

He sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

READ MORE: Theft suspect arrested, owners of stolen ATV sought — Prince Albert RCMP

There is no description of the suspects at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact SPS at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
PoliceSaskatoon PoliceStabbingSaskatoon Police ServiceSuspectsSaskatoonweaponPleasant Hillpunched and slashed
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.