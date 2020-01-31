Man ‘punched and slashed’ by 4 suspects: Saskatoon police

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) continues to investigate a stabbing in the Pleasant Hill neighbourhood on Thursday evening.

Police say a man was approached by a woman and three men just before 9 p.m. in the 1600 block of 19 Street West.

They attempted to take the victim into a nearby alley, according to police.

Police said the victim resisted and was “punched and slashed with a sharp-edged weapon.”

He sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

There is no description of the suspects at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact SPS at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

