Bad karma: Thief goes to great lengths to steal Buddha statue from Vancouver temple

Surveillance video shows the shocking lengths a thief went to steal a holy statue from the Vancouver Buddhist Temple.

Last year, volunteers placed a brass Buddha behind the gate of Canada’s oldest Buddhist temple in hopes the religious symbol would deter people from littering or relieving themselves on the steps of the house of worship, which is located across from Oppenheimer Park.

But instead of acting as a deterrent, the statue became a target for theft.

Video shows someone using a makeshift fishing rod to hook the statue and pull it towards the temple security gate.

The next morning he returned with a two-by-four to finish the job, breaking the gate to nab the statue.

“Absolutely nowhere is sacred in Vancouver,” temple president Dave Ohori said.

“I hope the city and the parks board could help us here.”

The theft took place in May. Since then, temple volunteers says things have only gotten worse.

Earlier this month, the temple’s garage was broken into one day after an event that brought volunteers together to prepare traditional Japanese desserts for a March fundraising event.

Among the $5,000 in missing items were 1,500 Manju pastries that were to be sold at an upcoming fundraiser, as well as tents from the Powell Street Festival.

Temple staff reviewed security footage and recognized many of the looters as individuals living in Oppenheimer Park with whom they had previously interacted.

They say they were able to recover 80 per cent of the stolen items, including many of the Powell Street Festival tents, during a walk-through of the park the next morning.

The temple has been a place of peace and reflection for 115 years, but Ohori says it increasingly feels like a place under siege.

“If you go outside and take a look around, there is a problem,” Ohori said.

— With files from Jordan Armstrong and Kristen Robinson

