Consistency is the key to success for the Queen’s basketball Gaels

As the regular season winds down, the Queen’s basketball Gaels are striving for consistency in the Ontario University Athletics women’s league.

James Bambury’s club has a record of 9-7. They are currently in third place in the East Division of the OUA.

“We’ve won some big games and lost some as well,” said Gaels forward Julia Chadwick.

The six-foot-one Arts and Science student from Ottawa is averaging 12 points per game. She transferred to Queen’s after spending a season at Robert Morris University in Pittsburgh.

“I love my new surroundings,” continued Chadwick.

“The coaches, my teammates and school officials have made me feel right at home. We have a very good team here but need to more consistent in everything we do.

“Preparation, especially against weaker teams, is the key to improving our record.”

Second-year guard Laura Donovan couldn’t agree more. The nursing student from London says it’s been a roller-coaster ride.

“We have beat Ottawa and Carleton,” said Donovan who is averaging 10 points per game.

“The Gee Gees and Ravens are nationally ranked teams,” continued Donovan.

“Our biggest problem is consistency. We’re ready and prepared to play the top seeded teams, but then for some reason we have difficulty getting up for games against weaker opposition.

“We have to have a better mentality against teams that are below us in the standings.”

Both ladies believe this is the weekend that gets them back on track.

The Gaels play the Waterloo Warriors (3-13) on Friday at the Queen’s Athletic Centre. On Saturday, the Laurier Golden Hawks (8-9) will provide the opposition.

Both games will tip-off at 6 p.m.