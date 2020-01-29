Must-win weekend for Queen’s basketball Gaels

Send this page to someone via email

The Queen’s Gaels are fighting for home-court advantage in the first round of the Ontario University Athletics men’s basketball playoffs.

The Gaels, coached by Stephane Barrie, sport a record of 10-6 in the Eastern Conference of the OUA. They are one game behind the 11-6 Laurentian Voyageurs from Sudbury.

“Home-court advantage is huge,” said Gaels rookie guard Luka Syllas.

The six-foot-two freshman from Kingston’s LaSalle High School says it’s been a long time since the Gaels played a post-season game at home.

“It’s one of our main goals this year,” Syllas said.

“A couple of wins this weekend will put us in the right direction. A home playoff game would certainly give the program a shot in the arm.

“We play Waterloo and Laurier this weekend. Both teams are below us in the standings but I promise we won’t be taking them lightly. We need to win both games.”

The Gaels have won seven of their last nine games, including a big 97-95 win over McMaster on Jan. 24. The Marauders are the 10th-ranked team in the country.

“That gave us a shot of confidence,” said third-year Gael Connor Keefe.

The six-foot-eight forward from Halifax looks forward to another successful weekend.

“We need to stay focused and play our game,” said Keefe.

“Their records may not show it but Waterloo and Laurier have some talent. We can’t afford to take any team lightly. These games are extremely important if we hope to improve and prepare for the playoffs.”

The Gaels tip off against the Waterloo Warriors on Friday night at the Queen’s Athletic Centre. The Laurier Golden Hawks come to town on Saturday. Both games will start at 8 p.m.