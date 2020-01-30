Suspects bear spray Portage la Prairie 7-Eleven, steal bag of chips, a Slurpee

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Portage la Prairie, Man. are looking for a group of thieves who filled a convenience store with bear spray before stealing, among other things, a bag of chips and a Slurpee.

Officers were called to the 7-Eleven on Saskatchewan Avenue West around 2 a.m. Tuesday, after five suspects charged into the store and sprayed bear spray before making off with several items, including the late-night munchies.

One suspect, a 21-year-old man from Portage la Prairie, was arrested nearby.

Charges of robbery, administering a noxious substance, and failure to comply are pending against him.

Police released surveillance video photos of the four outstanding suspects Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-857-4445 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Three of four suspects wanted after a 7-Eleven was robbed in Portage la Prairie early Tuesday. Handout/RCMP