Portage la Prairie RCMP respond to car crash that killed one woman

Manitoba RCMP are continuing to investigate a car crash that left one woman dead Sunday morning.
Portage la Prairie officers were called to a scene of a vehicle in a ditch around 8:35 a.m. off Highway 305, near Road 62 North.
Investigators believe the 41-year-old driver of the vehicle, from Long Plain First Nation, was travelling southbound on Highway 305 when she left the road and struck the side of a driveway, causing her car to become airborne.
Police say she wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead on scene.
There were no others in the vehicle.
Police don’t know exactly when the crash happened but their investigation is ongoing.
COMMENTS