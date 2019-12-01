Menu

Fatal Crash

Portage la Prairie RCMP respond to car crash that killed one woman

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted December 1, 2019 5:08 pm
Portage la Prairie officers were called to a scene of a vehicle in a ditch around 8:35 a.m. off Highway 305, near Road 62 North.
THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lee Brown

Manitoba RCMP are continuing to investigate a car crash that left one woman dead Sunday morning.

Portage la Prairie officers were called to a scene of a vehicle in a ditch around 8:35 a.m. off Highway 305, near Road 62 North.

READ MORE: Senior who died in highway crash wasn’t wearing seatbelt: Manitoba RCMP

Investigators believe the 41-year-old driver of the vehicle, from Long Plain First Nation, was travelling southbound on Highway 305 when she left the road and struck the side of a driveway, causing her car to become airborne.

Police say she wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead on scene.

The life-altering effects of a fatal collision
There were no others in the vehicle.

Police don’t know exactly when the crash happened but their investigation is ongoing.

