Portage la Prairie RCMP respond to car crash that killed one woman

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Manitoba RCMP are continuing to investigate a car crash that left one woman dead Sunday morning.

Portage la Prairie officers were called to a scene of a vehicle in a ditch around 8:35 a.m. off Highway 305, near Road 62 North.

Investigators believe the 41-year-old driver of the vehicle, from Long Plain First Nation, was travelling southbound on Highway 305 when she left the road and struck the side of a driveway, causing her car to become airborne.

Police say she wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead on scene.

0:33 The life-altering effects of a fatal collision The life-altering effects of a fatal collision

There were no others in the vehicle.

Police don’t know exactly when the crash happened but their investigation is ongoing.

Story continues below advertisement