Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Politics

Manitoba Tories direct 15 per cent cut to overall management levels

By The Canadian Press
Posted January 30, 2020 2:46 pm
Manitoba's Progressive Conservative government says its plans to make a a 15 per cent cut in management levels to the province's public service sector.
Manitoba's Progressive Conservative government says its plans to make a a 15 per cent cut in management levels to the province's public service sector. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Manitoba’s Progressive Conservative government says its plan to tackle what it calls a top-heavy public sector includes a 15 per cent cut in management levels.

Finance Minister Scott Fielding says more taxpayer dollars should be going to front-line services.

Manitoba Hydro, Manitoba Public Insurance and Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries were told in 2016 to cut upper management by 15 per cent as part of the government’s drive to reduce the deficit.

READ MORE: Proposed law would set limits for Manitoba public-sector executives

The government is also directing Crown corporations, post-secondary institutions and school divisions to control executive compensation.

It includes a 1.75 per cent cap over four years.

The Tories were re-elected with a second consecutive majority last September after promising to continue to cut the deficit and taxes.

Story continues below advertisement
Proposed law would set limits for Manitoba public-sector executives
Proposed law would set limits for Manitoba public-sector executives
© 2020 The Canadian Press
winnipegManitoba HydroPCManitoba GovernmentManitoba Public InsuranceManitoba Liquor and LotteriesPublic SectorCrown CorporationsFinance Minister Scott Fielding
Longform newsletter Longform newsletter

The Endnote

The best content straight to your inbox every Sunday

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.