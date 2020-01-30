Province’s biggest golf tourney changes name back to Manitoba Open

Send this page to someone via email

The biggest golf tour in Manitoba is changing its name back to one it held for nearly 80 years.

The PGA Tour announced it is changing the Players Cup back to the Manitoba Open, which was its name from 1919 through 1997.

“The Manitoba Open has a rich history in the province, and the committee felt strongly about reverting the name back to the Manitoba Open,” said Adam Boge, tournament director for the Manitoba Open.

The tournament has been through several name changes over the past 20 years, including MTS Classic, Free Press Manitoba Classic, Canadian Tour Players Cup and, finally, the Players Cup in 2013.

The new Manitoba Open logo. Jordan Pearn/Global News

The True North Foundation will be the official charity partner of the event, the tour said, noting that Winnipeg Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey will play in the event.

The 2020 Manitoba Open will happen Aug. 10-16 at Southwood Golf & Country Club.

