Former Whitecap Brett Levis signs with Winnipeg’s Valour FC in CPL

Send this page to someone via email

Former Vancouver Whitecap Brett Levis has signed with Winnipeg’s Valour FC of the Canadian Premier League.

The 26-year-old from Saskatoon spent the last four seasons with Vancouver, scoring eight goals in 23 appearances. The Whitecaps, who converted him from a winger to left back, did not offer him a new contract at the end of the 2019 season.

READ MORE: Valour FC releases 2 players including first captain

“Brett is a great addition to our squad, and we were fortunate to sign him as many clubs were courting his signature,” Valour FC coach and GM Rob Gale said in a statement. “He is a vastly experienced player with great technical capacity and versatility in his game.”

Levis played at the University of Saskatchewan from 2011 to 2014 before signing with the Vancouver Whitecaps FC U-23 of the USL. He made his first-team debut for Vancouver in 2016.

Story continues below advertisement

1:50 Getting ready for Valour FC’s inaugural home opener Getting ready for Valour FC’s inaugural home opener