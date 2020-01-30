Menu

Sports

Former Whitecap Brett Levis signs with Winnipeg’s Valour FC in CPL

By The Canadian Press
Posted January 30, 2020 11:33 am
Vancouver Whitecaps' Brett Levis, right, slides to take the ball away from Sporting Kansas City's Cameron Porter during a game in 2016. Levis has been signed with Winnipeg's Valour FC.
Vancouver Whitecaps' Brett Levis, right, slides to take the ball away from Sporting Kansas City's Cameron Porter during a game in 2016. Levis has been signed with Winnipeg's Valour FC. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Former Vancouver Whitecap Brett Levis has signed with Winnipeg’s Valour FC of the Canadian Premier League.

The 26-year-old from Saskatoon spent the last four seasons with Vancouver, scoring eight goals in 23 appearances. The Whitecaps, who converted him from a winger to left back, did not offer him a new contract at the end of the 2019 season.

READ MORE: Valour FC releases 2 players including first captain

“Brett is a great addition to our squad, and we were fortunate to sign him as many clubs were courting his signature,” Valour FC coach and GM Rob Gale said in a statement. “He is a vastly experienced player with great technical capacity and versatility in his game.”

Levis played at the University of Saskatchewan from 2011 to 2014 before signing with the Vancouver Whitecaps FC U-23 of the USL. He made his first-team debut for Vancouver in 2016.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Winnipeg SportsCPLValour FCBrett LevisWinnipeg Valour FCCanadian Professional League
