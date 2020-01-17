Valour FC releases 2 players including first captain

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg’s professional soccer team, Valour FC, has cut ties with the team’s first ever captain.

The club announced on Friday they’ve released defenders Jordan Murrell and Martin Arguiñarena after one season.

Murrell made 20 appearances for Valour FC, but he was stripped of his captaincy midway through the season after he was suspended six-games for contacting a referee.

Arguiñarena, who hails from Uruguay, had one assist in 18 matches.

In a statement, the club thanked the two players for their contributions on the field and in the community.

Valour FC had just eight wins in 28 Canadian Premier League matches in their inaugural season.

The CPL schedule has yet to be released, but the 2020 campaign should kick off around the start of May.

