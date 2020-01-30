Billie Eilish to give special performance at 2020 Oscars

Send this page to someone via email

Fresh off her five Grammy Award wins, Billie Eilish will perform at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9.

The 18-year-old singer confirmed her upcoming performance on Wednesday via Twitter.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences also promised on the social media platform that it will be “a special performance.”

Eilish’s Oscar performance will come just two weeks after she and her older brother Finneas took home five golden gramophone statues each at the 2020 Grammys.

The sibling duo also took the Grammys stage for an emotional rendition of Eilish’s 2018 hit When the Party’s Over.

Elton John, Cynthia Erivo and Randy Newman are among other select artists set to perform onstage at the Oscars. All three have been nominated for their own individual Academy Awards.

While Eilish was not nominated for one of the prestigious awards this year, she will be eligible in 2021 following the release of No Time to Die, the theme of the upcoming 25th James Bond film.

The song was confirmed earlier this month by the Bad Guy singer on Twitter, who recorded the track and co-wrote it alongside Finneas, 22.

As a result, Eilish is now officially the youngest artist ever to both write and perform a theme song for the film franchise.

“James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I’m still in shock,” Eilish said of the opportunity to create a song for No Time to Die.

As of this writing, it’s unclear when the No Time to Die theme will be released, though the film will hit cinemas across Canada on April 8.

The 92nd annual Academy Awards will be broadcast live on Sunday, Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. ET.