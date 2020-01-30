Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
World

Royal Caribbean cancels 3 cruises on China-based ship amid coronavirus outbreak

By Staff Reuters
Posted January 30, 2020 8:48 am
WHO officials recommend exit screening for coronavirus at airports
WATCH: WHO officials recommend exit screening for coronavirus at airports

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd said on Wednesday its 2020 earnings would be hurt after it canceled three trips of its China-based cruise liner following discussions with health authorities over the coronavirus outbreak.

READ MORE: Concerns rise over coronavirus transmission as death toll spikes

The U.S. cruise operator said cancellations would trim its earnings by about 10 cents per share, and it would take an additional 10-cent hit if travel restrictions in China continued until the end of February.

The fast-spreading outbreak has killed more than 150 people and infected almost 6,000 in China.

Ottawa secures plane to fly Canadians out of China
Ottawa secures plane to fly Canadians out of China

Several countries including Japan and U.S. are trying to evacuate their citizens from the quarantined city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak.

Airports around the world are screening passengers from China, while foreign companies are curbing travel to the country and airlines are cutting flights.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Here's how quarantines work in Canada

“There are still too many variables and uncertainties regarding this outbreak to calculate the overall impact on the business,” the company said.

Royal Caribbean added that if the travel restrictions continued for an extended period of time, it could materially impact the company’s overall financial performance.

© 2020 Reuters
ChinaCoronaviruschina viruswhat is coronaviruscoronavirus symptomsRoyal Caribbeanvirus in ChinaRoyal Caribbean CruisesChina Traveltravel advisory chinachina cruisecruises cancelled coronavirus
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.