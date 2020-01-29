Menu

Crime

Dates set for “re-fitness” trial for man accused of Fredericton murders

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 29, 2020 4:02 pm
Matthew Vincent Raymond is escorted at Court of Queen's Bench in Fredericton on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019.
Matthew Vincent Raymond is escorted at Court of Queen's Bench in Fredericton on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Jury selection will begin March 16 for what a judge is calling a “re-fitness trial” for a man accused of killing two police officers and two civilians in Fredericton.

Matthew Raymond is accused of killing Fredericton police constables Robb Costello and Sara Burns, and civilians Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright, outside an apartment complex on Aug. 10, 2018.

Robichaud and Wright were killed as they loaded their car for a trip, and the officers were shot as they responded to the scene.

Man accused in Fredericton shootings now mentally fit to stand trial

An earlier jury found Raymond unfit for trial, but psychiatrists have given the opinion that he is fit following treatment.

Story continues below advertisement

If a jury agrees with the latter assessment – which would mean Raymond understands the charges and can communicate with his lawyer – then selection of another jury for the criminal trial would begin in mid-May.

Defence lawyer Nathan Gorham says if the trial goes ahead, he’ll likely use a defence that Raymond was not criminally responsible for the offences.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
