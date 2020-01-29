49-year-old from Innisfil charged with impaired driving in Essa: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A 49-year-old from Innisfil, Ont. was charged impaired driving in Essa, Ont. on Saturday, according to OPP.

At about 1:39 p.m., police say they were called to investigate a traffic complaint in the area of Mill Street.

Officers say they conducted a traffic stop and arrested the driver.

Steven Wolsegger, 49, was subsequently charged with impaired driving, operation while impaired over 80 and having open liquor.

His licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded for seven days, police say.

Wolsegger will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Bradford, Ont. in February.

0:58 OPP issues warrant for a man who fired a gun at a door of an apartment in Deseronto OPP issues warrant for a man who fired a gun at a door of an apartment in Deseronto

Story continues below advertisement