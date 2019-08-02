Crime
August 2, 2019 10:52 am

Man allegedly injured during arrest in Collingwood, OPP say

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

The OPP says it's notified the province's Special Investigations Unit.

Global News
A A

A man from Essa, Ont., is alleging he was injured during an arrest in Collingwood on Sunday, OPP say.

Shortly before 1 a.m., Collingwood OPP were called to assist security with an intoxicated man who refused to leave a local bar, police say.

READ MORE: Man alleges police misconduct during arrest in Collingwood: OPP

When police arrested the 25-year-old man, he suffered injuries, officers add.

The OPP says it’s notified the province’s Special Investigations Unit, an agency that investigates incidents involving police and civilians that have resulted in serious injury, death or sexual assault.

WATCH: SIU investigates fatal shooting of man wanted on Canada-wide arrest warrant in Peterborough

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
collingwood
Collingwood Crime
Collingwood news
Collingwood OPP
Essa
Essa Ontario
Essa Township
Ontario SIU
Ontario Special Investigations Unit
Town Of Collingwood

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.