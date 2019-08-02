Man allegedly injured during arrest in Collingwood, OPP say

A man from Essa, Ont., is alleging he was injured during an arrest in Collingwood on Sunday, OPP say.

Shortly before 1 a.m., Collingwood OPP were called to assist security with an intoxicated man who refused to leave a local bar, police say.

When police arrested the 25-year-old man, he suffered injuries, officers add.

The OPP says it’s notified the province’s Special Investigations Unit, an agency that investigates incidents involving police and civilians that have resulted in serious injury, death or sexual assault.

