Guelph police say they are looking for a missing woman who was last seen in the area of Guelph General Hospital.

The service tweeted a photo of 21-year-old Sarah Hunse at around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

She was last seen wearing a dark winter coat.

Anyone with information is asked to call Guelph police at 519-824-1212.

Missing Person last seen in the area of the #GuelphGeneralHospital. -Sarah Hunse

-21 years old

-Caucasian

-5'5"

-115 LBS

-SLIGHT BUILD

-PALE COMPLEXION WITH ACNE

-LONG DIRTY BLONDE HAIR

-WEARING DARK WINTER COAT Please contact the #GuelphPolice if you see Sarah.#Guelph pic.twitter.com/qeUoTDgZWP — Guelph Police (@gpsmedia) January 29, 2020

