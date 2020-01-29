Woman faces possible fine after being struck by Kitchener GO train: police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say a charge has been laid under the Railway Safety Act after a Kitchener woman and six-year-old boy from Guelph were hit by a GO train last November.

They say the woman has been charged with did fail to give way to railway equipment.

If convicted, the woman will face a fine in connection to the incident.

On Nov. 13 at around 3 p.m., the pair were struck by the train at a crossing on Lancaster Street near Victoria Avenue.

Ornge Air Ambulance told Global News that the woman was flown to Hamilton General Hospital while the child was taken to McMaster Children’s Hospital.

A fundraising campaign was later launched for the woman, which identified her as Jenna Armstrong.

It pointed to the fact that there were multiple surgeries ahead for the woman who was said to be 13 weeks pregnant.