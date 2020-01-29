Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Woman faces possible fine after being struck by Kitchener GO train: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 29, 2020 11:59 am
Updated January 29, 2020 12:00 pm
A GO Transit train passes a rail crossing in Toronto's east end.
A GO Transit train passes a rail crossing in Toronto's east end. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say a charge has been laid under the Railway Safety Act after a Kitchener woman and six-year-old boy from Guelph were hit by a GO train last November.

They say the woman has been charged with did fail to give way to railway equipment.

READ MORE: Pregnant woman hit by GO train in Kitchener in stable condition

If convicted, the woman will face a fine in connection to the incident.

On Nov. 13 at around 3 p.m., the pair were struck by the train at a crossing on Lancaster Street near Victoria Avenue.

Ornge Air Ambulance told Global News that the woman was flown to Hamilton General Hospital while the child was taken to McMaster Children’s Hospital.

READ MORE: Guelph boy, Kitchener woman hit by train in Kitchener

A fundraising campaign was later launched for the woman, which identified her as Jenna Armstrong.

Story continues below advertisement

It pointed to the fact that there were multiple surgeries ahead for the woman who was said to be 13 weeks pregnant.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kitchener GO TrainKitchener GO transitLancaster Street KitchenerKitchener go train hit woman childLancaster Street crossingVictoria Avenue KitchenerWaterloo go transit
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.