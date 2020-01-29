Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Lawyer says hundreds concerned by N.B. class-action involving induced labour

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 29, 2020 11:14 am
Lawsuit involving alleged misuse of labour-inducing drug at Moncton Hospital in court
WATCH: Several women are looking to sue a nurse accused of administering a labour-inducing drug and the Horizon Health Network. But as Callum Smith reports, the lawsuit might not be taking any big steps for the next year.

A lawyer representing women in a proposed class-action lawsuit against New Brunswick’s largest health authority and an obstetrics nurse says hundreds of concerned women have contacted him.

READ MORE: Lawsuit involving alleged misuse of labour-inducing drug at Moncton Hospital in court

The lawsuit, which has not been tested in court, alleges nurse Nicole Ruest improperly gave patients the labour-inducing drug oxytocin, leading to an unusually high number of emergency C-sections and instrument-assisted deliveries at the Moncton Hospital.

RCMP make arrest in connection with labour-inducing drug case
RCMP make arrest in connection with labour-inducing drug case

John McKiggan, a Halifax-based medical malpractice lawyer, says not every mother who underwent an emergency C-section at the hospital will be a class member, so it remains to be seen how many will be part of the action.

McKiggan was in court in Moncton on Tuesday, seeking an order for the hospital to produce information relevant to the case.

Story continues below advertisement

The judge is expected to rule on that request before the end of February.

READ MORE: Arrest made in connection with labour-inducing drug case at Moncton Hospital

The RCMP said in November that one person was arrested and questioned about the case and is to appear in court in May.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
New BrunswickLabourGlobal News at 6 New BrunswickPregnantMoncton HospitalHorizon Health NetworkOxytocinNicole Ruest
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.