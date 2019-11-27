Arrest made in connection with labour-inducing drug case at Moncton Hospital

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick RCMP say an arrest has been made in connection with a case involving several premature births at the Moncton Hospital.

A proposed class-action lawsuit was launched by Horizon Health Network in April after several women came forward claiming they were given oxytocin — a labour-inducing drug — without their consent.

The women alleged a nurse, identified as Nicole Ruest, improperly gave them the drug, arguing that Moncton Hospital either knew or should have known about it.

The RCMP began an investigation after the allegations surfaced. Codiac RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Mathieu Roy says an arrest was made on Monday.

“That person was questioned by investigators,” Roy said. “That person was released and is scheduled to appear in court in May 2020.”

The identity of the person who was arrested has not been released, and Roy says charges have not been laid.

“The investigation is quite complex and lengthy. It would be inappropriate for me to comment on the details of the investigation.” Tweet This

The class-action lawsuit is seeking a full apology and a system for compensation for the harm caused. The suit has not been certified or tested in court.

Ruest has filed a statement of defence denying the allegations.