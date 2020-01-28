Former Okanagan PAC treasurer expected to plead guilty to theft

Send this page to someone via email

A former treasurer of a parent advisory committee (PAC) in Oliver, B.C., is expected to plead guilty to theft and/or fraud next month.

Belinda Yorke is accused of using her position as treasurer for the Oliver Elementary School PAC to misappropriate funds, according to Penticton RCMP.

Yorke, who is in her late 40s, is facing charges of theft and fraud over $5,000.

The file was briefly before the Penticton law courts on Monday. Lawyers in the case adjourned the matter to Feb. 24 for an intended guilty plea.

It’s unclear if Yorke plans to plead guilty to the theft or fraud charge.

Police said the charges are the result of an 18-month investigation that started when the PAC executive reported a theft in January, 2018.

Police said Yorke resigned from the treasurer position in that same month.