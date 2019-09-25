Okanagan PAC treasurer charged with fraud, theft

RCMP in the South Okanagan announced Wednesday that charges had been laid against a former parent advisory committee (PAC) treasurer in Oliver.

Police said Belinda Yorke is facing charges of theft and fraud over $5,000.

RCMP said Yorke, who is in her late forties, is accused of “misappropriating funds from the PAC’s bank account” while acting as the PAC treasurer for Oliver Elementary School.

Police said the charges are the result of an 18-month investigation that started when the PAC executive reported a theft in January, 2018.

Police said Yorke resigned from the treasurer position in that same month.

Yorke’s case is scheduled to be back in court on October 9.