Former Stoney Creek bank manager charged with fraud after allegedly stealing $1.7 million

A bank manager has been charged with fraud after allegedly stealing about $1.7 million from customers at a CIBC in Stoney Creek.

On April 25, Hamilton police say their major fraud unit received a report from CIBC Corporate Security about an internal investigation that alleged one of their branch managers, before resigning from her position in 2015, had stolen a large amount of money from customers.

Investigators determined that approximately $1.7 million had been stolen from seniors or customers who had recently died between 2008 and 2015.

On Tuesday, police arrested Sandra Walker, 60, of Burlington and charged her with fraud over $5,000, possession over $5,000 and criminal breach of trust.

She’s been released and is due to appear in court on October 24.

Anyone else who might have information on the investigation is asked to contact the major fraud unit at 905-546-4527 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

