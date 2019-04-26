Kelowna PAC still struggling after money goes missing

It was last fall when the Parent Advisory Council of South Rutland Elementary discovered more than $20,000 was missing from its bank accounts.

The council decided to check its books after another Okanagan school PAC announced it was the victim of embezzlement.

“You never think it’s going to happen to you, to your group, because you know everybody at the table and everybody is friends and everybody trusts each other,” said Suzan Miles, PAC vice-president and interm treasurer.

“But believe me, it does happen.”

An executive member suspected of misappropriation was removed from the council and the case is now in the hands of the RCMP fraud department.

The PAC, meanwhile, won’t be eligible for any more community gaming grants until nearly $13,000 in missing provincial money is returned — and it’s the students who could pay the price.

“Our grant is $4,000 to $5,000 a year for our school and that’s the majority of our costs for our field trips,” said Tony Koryakuss, PAC president.

The PAC has held several fundraisers this year, but it’s still $9,000 short of its fundraising goal.

Members are hoping an end-of-year extravaganza will bake up the difference.

“We’re having a big fundraiser June 7, a movie in the field, and it’s going to be a cardboard box drive-in,” Koryakuss said.

There will also be live music, contests and entertainment ahead of the large screen outdoor event.

The South Rutland Elementary PAC, meanwhile, is considering a civil suit to try and recoup some of its losses, and is warning other non-profits to check their books, always have money double counted, and have two signing authorities on cheques.

“If a member of your group is difficult to approach regarding any kind of statements or withholding information that you’re wanting or needing, that’s a big red flag, too,” Miles said.