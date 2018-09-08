As much as $22K in West Kelowna PAC money disappears, RCMP investigating

A substantial amount of money has gone missing from the Glenrosa Elementary School Parent Advisory Council (PAC) bank account and RCMP are investigating.

A letter on the issue went home to parents with children attending the West Kelowna school on Thursday.



“During the summer months, we received notification from the bank that there were some irregularities in our PAC accounts,” the letter issued by the PAC said. “Upon investigation, we discovered that our accounts had indeed been compromised and immediately contacted the RCMP to alert them of the activity.”

In a message to Global News, the PAC said the amount of money that has gone missing is substantial, but did not mention the exact amount of funds that has disappeared.

“We are talking approximately $20,000 to $22,000,” Glenrosa parents Graham and Stacie O’Leary told Global News. “The exact dollar amount is to be determined still as this has just come to light in the past two weeks.”

Stacie O’Leary was the PAC president during 2017/18 school year.

“We are scrambling with what to do to ensure this year’s kids and the future kids don’t suffer from one’s actions,” their email to Global News said.

Global News reached out to the PAC on its Facebook page and received a statement in reply that read:

“We were alerted by our financial institution that there were irregularities in our accounts and upon further investigation it was revealed that a substantial amount of funds were missing. At this time there is an active police investigation underway. Due to the sensitive nature of the investigation, we cannot comment any further at this time.”

In the letter to parents, the PAC stated the funds allowed for a hot lunch program, field trip bussing, movie nights, a year-end carnival and items requested from teachers, like new gym mats and iPads for classrooms.

“As we head into the 2018/2019 school year we do not have any funds to do any of these items,” the letter said.

The PAC has asked parents to step up and volunteer to urgently raise funds so the students, a population of about 200, don’t have to do without.

At the May 8 PAC meeting at the Webber Road school, treasurer Brenda Bohna stated the group had $18,074.87 in the bank.

While Bohna was appointed chair of the PAC by acclamation at the meeting, the PAC states the position is now vacant, as are other positions, including fundraising coordinator, public relations and parent/ staff liaison.

Their next meeting is Sept. 12 at 6:30 p.m.