Surrey private instructor charged with sexual interference involving former students

A 78-year-old Surrey private instructor has been charged with sexual interference for allegedly abusing two former students.

Surrey RCMP announced the charges against Nader Abdulaziz Tuesday, relating to offences alleged to have taken place between 2010 and 2012.

Police said they launched an investigation when they received a report about the assaults in July 2019.

“The incidents are alleged to have occurred at a private residence in the Newton area, where the youth attended studies with a private instructor,” Surrey RCMP said in a media release.

Investigators said they believe there may be more victims and are encouraging anyone with information to contact the Special Victim’s Unit at 604-599-0502.

