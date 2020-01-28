Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Surrey private instructor charged with sexual interference involving former students

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 28, 2020 3:00 pm
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. .
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A 78-year-old Surrey private instructor has been charged with sexual interference for allegedly abusing two former students.

Surrey RCMP announced the charges against Nader Abdulaziz Tuesday, relating to offences alleged to have taken place between 2010 and 2012.

READ MORE: Coquitlam piano teacher facing sex charges dies before trial

Police said they launched an investigation when they received a report about the assaults in July 2019.

Awareness and education key to preventing youth from being drawn into sexual exploitation
Awareness and education key to preventing youth from being drawn into sexual exploitation

“The incidents are alleged to have occurred at a private residence in the Newton area, where the youth attended studies with a private instructor,” Surrey RCMP said in a media release.

Investigators said they believe there may be more victims and are encouraging anyone with information to contact the Special Victim’s Unit at 604-599-0502.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sexual AssaultSurreySurrey RCMPsex assaultSexual InterferenceTeacher Sexual Assaultsurrey private instructorsurrey private instructor sexual interferencesurrey sexual interferenceteacher sexual interference
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.