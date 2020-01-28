Kanye West holds private memorial service for Kobe Bryant

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Late on Sunday night, Kanye West held a special rendition of his Sunday Service in memory of Kobe Bryant who died in a helicopter crash earlier that day.

Footage posted online sees West rap, “I was driving home / They was leaving your jersey on the freeway/And I just broke down, broke down, broke down.”

READ MORE: Twitter is all the feels over Nipsey Hussle and Kobe Bryant Grammys tribute

Chance the Rapper and gospel singer Kirk Franklin also joined in for the 12 a.m. service.

Chance performed a raw performance of West’s Ultralight Beam while Franklin gave a beautiful rendition of Journey’s Don’t Stop Believing.

1:40 Kobe Bryant death: Impromptu vigil as fans gather outside Staples Center in Los Angeles Kobe Bryant death: Impromptu vigil as fans gather outside Staples Center in Los Angeles

West’s wife, Kim Kardashian and her best friend Jonathan Cheban were also in attendance.

Story continues below advertisement

Earlier in the day, West was just one of the many who expressed his condolences on Twitter.

READ MORE: Lakers’ next game postponed after Kobe Bryant’s death

“We’re praying for your family and appreciate the life you’ve lived and all the inspiration you gave,” he wrote.

Kobe, We love you brother We’re praying for your family and appreciate the life you’ve lived and all the inspiration you gave pic.twitter.com/pxbgLOOmpY — ye (@kanyewest) January 26, 2020

Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people were victims of the crash.