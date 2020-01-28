Suspects still at large in violent home invasion west of Brockville: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Leeds OPP is investigating a violent break-in in Elizabethtown Township that left one person seriously injured, police say.

Around 6:20 a.m. on Tuesday, police say several people broke into a home on County Road 46 and assaulted the homeowner.

The suspects then fled the scene in a vehicle.

The 62-year-old homeowner was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

OPP say the suspects may also be injured as well.

Leeds OPP is still investigating the crime and is asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.

