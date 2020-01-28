Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Suspects still at large in violent home invasion west of Brockville: OPP

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted January 28, 2020 1:15 pm
Updated January 28, 2020 1:17 pm
OPP are looking for suspects who allegedly broke into a Elizabethtown Township home and violently assaulted the homeowner.
OPP are looking for suspects who allegedly broke into a Elizabethtown Township home and violently assaulted the homeowner. OPP Twitter

Leeds OPP is investigating a violent break-in in Elizabethtown Township that left one person seriously injured, police say.

Around 6:20 a.m. on Tuesday, police say several people broke into a home on County Road 46 and assaulted the homeowner.

READ MORE: Brockville man arrested in attempted armed robbery at methadone clinic

The suspects then fled the scene in a vehicle.

The 62-year-old homeowner was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

OPP say the suspects may also be injured as well.

Leeds OPP is still investigating the crime and is asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Leeds OPPviolent break-inbreak and enter brockvillebreak in county road 46break in near brockvillebreak in oppbrockville break incounty road 46 break inleeds opp break and enter
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.