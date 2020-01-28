‘Jurassic World’ Live: Dino tour lumbering into Canada this year

Send this page to someone via email

Ever wanted to see some of your favourite prehistoric creatures up close? Well, soon, you can.

That’s right. Dinosaur lovers and paleontologists rejoiced on Monday as the Jurassic World Live tour announced a brand-new set of Canadian dates across the nation, inviting fans of the blockbuster franchise Jurassic World to an “exhilarating” experience where you can visit the fictional Isla Nublar jungle.

Along the way, the audience will come face to face with a number of fan-favourite dinosaurs from Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, including Blue the Raptor and the species’ most intimidating predator, the Indominus rex.

Before visiting Ontario and Quebec this fall, the Jurassic World Live tour experience kicks off in Vancouver for four nights between May 21 and 24.

Action shot from the Jurassic World Live Tour experience. 2019. Zazou Communications

After that, the kid-friendly, interactive event will stop in Montreal, Toronto, Ottawa, Hamilton and Quebec City for three to four days at a time.

The production is set to feature more than 24 film-accurate, life-sized models of the reptilian creatures, including the triceratops and Tyrannosaurus rex, among many others.

“Working with a world-class production team and Universal filmmakers, we have extended the Jurassic World canon with a new story that can only be told through this live arena spectacular as we bring full-scale dinosaurs to generations of fans around the globe,” Juliette Feld Grossman, CEO of Feld Entertainment, told Vancouver Is Awesome.

For those quaking in their boots at the thought of being close to a dinosaur, seated tickets are an option — though audience participation is encouraged.

Those who want to be as close to the dinosaurs as possible can take advantage of the Jurassic World Live tour’s platinum floor seats, which allow you and your friends or family to be put right in the middle of the immersive excursion and join the “scientists” as they explore the creatures’ habitats.

Additional details and information can be found through the official Jurassic World Live website.

An exclusive presale for advanced tickets begins on Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 10 a.m. ET and PT.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 10 a.m.

Canadian ‘Jurassic World’ tour dates

May 21-24 — Vancouver, B.C. @ Pacific National Exhibition

Sept. 3-6 — Montreal, Que. @ Bell Centre

Sept. 10-13 — Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 17-20 — Hamilton, Ont. @ FirstOntario Centre

Sept. 25-27 — Quebec City, Que. @ Videotron Centre

Oct. 1-4 — Ottawa, Ont. @ Canadian Tire Centre