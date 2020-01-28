Western University officials monitor news of coronavirus, launch information website

Send this page to someone via email

Officials at Western University say they are doing everything they can to monitor updates on the new coronavirus and keep students and staff informed.

There are currently no confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in London, while Toronto has one confirmed case and one presumptive case.

Doctors are stressing the risk of an outbreak in Canada remains low.

The university’s director of media relations, Keith Marnoch, says there has been no impact to classes but that school officials are continuing to monitor the situation and will act accordingly.

“Western is being extremely vigilant in monitoring what is going on with the virus, and we’re doing what we can to share that information with the community,” Marnoch said.

“The Public Health Agency of Canada continues to assess the public health risk associated with the new coronavirus as being low for Canada and Canadian travellers, so the university will remain open and classes are continuing.”

In the meantime, the school has launched an information website on the virus. Marnoch says it’s a way for the school to efficiently relay accurate information from health officials.

“You can go and get information that’s been relayed to us from the health authorities,” said Marnoch.

“We’re just doing what we can to support students, faculty and staff because people are understandably going to have their concerns.”

He says the site also has information promoting best practices for hygiene, including handwashing and using proper coughing and sneezing etiquette.

On Monday, the Middlesex London Health Unit (MLHU) announced it was taking a proactive approach and preparing for a potential outbreak of the new coronavirus in the city.

“At this point, it’s not clear if we will see a case here, but we are definitely planning our health-care response as if there will be a case here for certain,” said London’s medical officer of health, Dr. Chris Mackie.

Mackie said the health unit is co-ordinating with all levels of health care to ensure that doctors and nurses know what signs to look out for and how to isolate cases properly.

The MLHU is urging anyone with symptoms of the virus to contact the health unit.