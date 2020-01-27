Rick Zamperin: NBA postpones Lakers-Clippers game following death of Kobe Bryant

Send this page to someone via email

The death of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant continues to resonate across the NBA and around the world.

Bryant, 41, died Sunday morning after the helicopter that he and eight others were aboard plummeted into the hills of Calabasas, Calif., just outside Los Angeles, and burst into flames, killing everyone on board.

The cause of the deadly crash remains under investigation by the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board and weather conditions (it was foggy at the time) may have played a role.

READ MORE: These are the other 8 victims who died in the Kobe Bryant crash

As investigators do their work, tributes continue to pour in from fans, athletes, entertainers, politicians and others who were close to Kobe, and even more who weren’t.

On Monday, the National Basketball Association announced that Tuesday night’s game between the Lakers and crosstown rival L.A. Clippers was postponed until a later date “out of respect for the Lakers organization.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Lakers found out about Sunday’s crash while flying back from their game the night before in Philadelphia, and issued a statement after the game was postponed.

“The Los Angeles Lakers would like to thank all of you for the tremendous outpouring of support and condolences,” the statement read.

“This is a very difficult time for us.”

Part of me doesn’t agree with the decision to postpone Tuesday’s game because I think playing in honour of Bryant would help Lakers players deal with what’s happened, but what is the league to do when one of its most iconic franchises asks for more time to grieve?

Story continues below advertisement

The Lakers’ next game is Friday at Staples Center against the Portland Trailblazers, giving L.A.’s players, coaches, and everyone who works at the arena about a week to come to grips with the tragic news.

It won’t be an easy game to play, but it will provide another step in what will be a long and difficult healing process.

4:29 Kobe Bryant death: Pilot audio reveals final moments before deadly helicopter crash Kobe Bryant death: Pilot audio reveals final moments before deadly helicopter crash