Crime

Drugs, weapons seized during lockdown at Warkworth Institution: Correctional Service Canada

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 27, 2020 5:56 pm
A lockdown has been lifted at Warkworth Institution.
A lockdown has been lifted at Warkworth Institution. Harrison Perkins/Special to CHEX News

Weapons and drugs were seized following a lockdown at Warkworth Institution last week.

Correctional Service Canada ordered the lockdown and an “exceptional” search of the medium-sized federal prison on Jan. 22.

Warkworth Institution placed under lockdown for 'exceptional search': Correctional Service Canada

On Monday, officials said the lockdown has been lifted and the institution has resumed normal operations.

Dana Lambert-Minichilli, media relations and outreach advisor, says a number of unauthorized items were found during the search of the prison, including “small quantities” of drugs, tattoo paraphernalia, “stabbing” weapons, and drug paraphernalia

“Correctional Service Canada is strengthening measures to prevent the entry of contraband into its institutions in order to ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone,” stated Lambert-Minichilli.

“CSC also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to have contraband brought into correctional institutions.”

Meanwhile, visits to the institution about 60 kilometres south of Peterborough have resumed, said Lambert-Minichilli.

Vigil held for Soleiman Faqiri who died while in custody at Central East Correctional Centre in Lindsay
