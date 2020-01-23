Warkworth Institution placed under lockdown for ‘exceptional search’: Correctional Service Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Warkworth Institution is under lockdown as part of a search of the medium-seized federal prison south of Peterborough.

According to Kyle Lawlor, assistant regional manager of communications for the Correctional Service of Canada, the lockdown was put in place on Wednesday night at 10 p.m. to enable staff members to conduct an “exceptional search” of the facility, which is located about 60 kilometres south of Peterborough.

“The search was ordered to ensure the safety and security of the institution, its staff and inmates,” stated Lawlor.

Visitations have been suspended until the search is complete, Lawlor said. Visitors who have already planned a visit are asked to contact the institution directly.

Normal operations will resume as soon as it is considered safe to do so, he stated.

