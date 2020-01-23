Menu

Crime

Warkworth Institution placed under lockdown for ‘exceptional search’: Correctional Service Canada

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 23, 2020 2:55 pm
Warkworth Institution is under lockdown.
Global Peterborough file

Warkworth Institution is under lockdown as part of a search of the medium-seized federal prison south of Peterborough.

According to Kyle Lawlor, assistant regional manager of communications for the Correctional Service of Canada, the lockdown was put in place on Wednesday night at 10 p.m. to enable staff members to conduct an “exceptional search” of the facility, which is located about 60 kilometres south of Peterborough.

READ MORE: Death of inmate at Warkworth Institution under review by Correctional Service Canada

“The search was ordered to ensure the safety and security of the institution, its staff and inmates,” stated Lawlor.

Visitations have been suspended until the search is complete, Lawlor said. Visitors who have already planned a visit are asked to contact the institution directly.

READ MORE: OPP catch 2 Mississauga men trying to fly contraband into Collins Bay Institution in Kingston

Normal operations will resume as soon as it is considered safe to do so, he stated.

Story continues below advertisement
Corrections officers at Warkworth prison stage informational picket
Corrections officers at Warkworth prison stage informational picket
