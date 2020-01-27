Kelowna Rockets take 4 out of possible 6 points over the weekend

Send this page to someone via email

The Kelowna Rockets managed to squeak out a 3-2 overtime victory against the Seattle Thunderbirds at Prospera Place on Friday night.

Former T-Birds captain and now-Rocket Matthew Wedman provided the overtime heroics, scoring the winning goal.

On Saturday night, the team headed down to Langley, B.C., to take on the Vancouver Giants to start a home-and-home series.

Once again, the Rockets pulled off a 3-2 overtime win.

Kelowna defenceman Kaeden Korzac’s point shot provided the go-ahead goal in extra time.

On Sunday, the Rockets were looking to sweep Vancouver as they hosted the final game of the home-and-home series.

But it was the Giants who got off to big start and never really looked back in their 3-1 win.

Less than three minutes into the opening frame, Vancouver scored on its first shot on net.

Michal Kvasnica one-timed a no-look pass from Eric Florchuk past Kelowna netminder Roman Basran to put the Giants up by one.

Vancouver chose to start David Tendeck between the pipes after Trent Miner took the loss on Friday.

Tendeck shut down all four of the Rockets’ power-play chances while stopping 24 of the 25 shots fired at him on the night.

Down at the other end, Basran flashed the leather several times to keep it 1-0 until midway through the third period, when Kvasnica stepped in across the blue line and fired a wrist shot past the completely screened netminder.

Vancouver made it 3-0 a few minutes later when the Giants’ power play connected for its second man-advantage marker of the night to make it 3-0.

David Tendeck was looking at a shutout performance but Kelowna’s Alex Swetlikoff had other ideas.

Less than a minute after the Giants went up 3-0, Swetlikoff banged in a rebound from the doorstep to spoil Tendeck’s shutout bid.

Too little, too late, though, for the Rockets as they fell 3-1 to Vancouver to split the home and home series.