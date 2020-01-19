Winterhawks shut out Kelowna Rockets 7-0

Send this page to someone via email

The Kelowna Rockets will be looking for redemption Sunday in their second game of a double-header against the Portland Winterhawks.

On Saturday night, the Winterhawks demolished the injury-plagued Rockets 7-0 to extend the Rockets’ losing streak to five games.

The Rockets failed to capitalize on 17 shots on goal.

Portland’s rookie goaltender Dante Giannuzzi earned the shutout by stopping all of the Rockets’ shots and was named the first star of the game.

Meanwhile, the Winterhawks vastly out-shot their opponents, peppering Rockets goalies Cole Schwebius and Cole Tisdale with 57 shots to earn seven goals.

The Rockets were missing eight of their players for the matchup including captain Nolan Foote and goaltender Roman Basran who were both sidelined by injuries. Kaedan Korczak is in the midst of a three-game suspension.

Korczak was suspended after a Jan. 11 matchup against the Kamloops’ Blazers turned into a slug fest. The team was also fined $3,000.

The Rockets will likely have their work cutout for them Sunday night as they try to snap their losing streak in their second game against Portland in as many days.

The Winterhawks could have their star goalie Joel Hofer back between the pipes. The 6-foot-5 St. Louis Blues’ prospect leads the league on goals-against average and wins.

The Rockets and Winterhawks will face off at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland at 5 p.m.