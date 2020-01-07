Kelowna Rockets goalin’ Nolan Foote brings home the gold medal

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna Rockets’ captain Nolan Foote has a new moniker.

After Canada defeated Russia 4-3 at the world juniors to win the gold medal, “Goalin’ Nolan” has become “Golden Nolan.”

Late Tuesday night the Rockets’ star player arrived at Kelowna International Airport from the tournament in Ostrava, Czech Republic to the fanfare and adulation of his friends, family and WHL teammates.

The moment Foote walked into the arrivals area at the Kelowna airport, his fellow Rockets started clapping and yelling and soon a boisterous team hug with Foote ensued.

1:30 Canada beats Russia for World Junior hockey gold Canada beats Russia for World Junior hockey gold

“It feels great, I did not expect that at all, It’s really special for them to show up that means a lot,” Foote said of the surprise greeting upon his arrival.

The Kelowna WHL team was celebrating their captain’s return from the IIHF World Junior Tournament with a gold medal.

Story continues below advertisement

The veteran Rocket was an integral part Canada’s world junior team that came from behind to defeat Russia 4-3 in the gold medal game on Sunday.

“You grow up watching it as a kid, you watch this level, and you definitely dream of it, so it’s an amazing feeling.” Foote said of winning the gold medal.

4:38 Breaking down Canada’s 18th World Juniors gold Breaking down Canada’s 18th World Juniors gold

Team Canada’s victory was even more impressive because Russia embarrassed the Canucks 6-0 in round-robin play.

“Since that loss I’m pretty sure we outscored our opponents 24 to 7 so we were pretty confident,” Foote said.

For Foote, who scored three goals at the tournament proving once again he is one of the world’s best junior hockey players, the gold medal win is the biggest moment of his hockey career.

“Obviously the draft is amazing but you grow up wanting to play this and you watch it as a young boy so this is definitely the biggest highlight,” Foote said.

2:25 Rockets announce Nolan Foote as captain Rockets announce Nolan Foote as captain

The Kelowna Rockets will honour Nolan Foote again with another hero’s welcome on Wednesday when they face off against Victoria.

“We have always shown respect for their success and the tremendous honour [of playing for Canada],” Rockets’ general manager Bruce Hamilton said.

“There [are] only 22 guys that make that team every year and I think this is our ninth gold medal since we have been in Kelowna with this team. I don’t think there [are] many teams that can say [that],” Hamilton added.

Story continues below advertisement

0:46 2019 Teddy Bear Toss goal 2019 Teddy Bear Toss goal

As for whether or not Nolan Foote will step on the ice for that celebration in a suit or suit up and play in a Kelowna Rockets’ uniform, Hamilton says that is mostly up to Foote.

“We’ll see how he feels. [That] will be the biggest thing, his body will tell him when he is ready to go,” Hamilton said.

With the work ethic Nolan Foote has always displayed, it’s probably a pretty safe bet that come Wednesday, Foote will be in the line-up.

“I’ll just get used to the time change and come back and play with the boys,” Foote said.