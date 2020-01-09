Royals shutout: Kelowna Rockets drop another one goal game to Victoria

Send this page to someone via email

Nolan Foote got a standing ovation at Propsera Place for his performance at the World Juniors.

Rockets general manager Bruce Hamilton also gave him a set of TaylorMade golf clubs.

But if you are looking for something to applaud at Wednesday’s game that was about it.

The Royals’ Shane Farkas gave a perfect performance in net for Victoria.

Farkas stopped all 29 shots the Rockets fired at him on his way to posting his second shutout of the season.

Jadon Joseph had a nice chance on Farkas in the first but it will be his last as a Kelowna Rocket.

Thursday morning the Rockets sent Joseph packing to the Tri-City Americans for a conditional 6th round-draft pick in this year’s bantam draft.

As well after Wednesday’s loss, the Rockets grabbed up Tyson Fiest, an 18-year-old defenceman from the Regina Pats, in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2020 bantam draft.

Carson Miller tallied the lone goal of the game early in the first.

Rockets goaltender Roman Basran teed up a terrific splits save but couldn’t corral the rebound and Miller banged in the rebound.

It was a tough break for Basran and the Rockets.

And that was the story of the game as once again the Rockets were bested by the Royals by one goal, something Dan Price’s Victoria squad has been doing a bit of lately.

“It’s been a good road trip but hard. Every game in the B.C. division is so hard, especially on the road, very physical, close games within a goal coming down to the last period,” said Price, the Royals head coach.

The Rockets ran into penalty trouble throughout the game taking 18 minutes in minors and giving up five power plays.

“We are going to have to reel it in and get a little bit more composure in that department,” said Rockets head coach Adam Foote.

The Rockets will head to Kamloops to take Blazers to start a back-to-back, home-at-home series on Friday.