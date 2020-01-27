Arrest made in video showing man clinging to moving Maple Ridge car

Ridge Meadows RCMP say officers have arrested a 30-year-old suspect in connection with a bizarre incident in which a man was captured on video jumping and holding onto a moving car.

Bryan Johns posted the video to Facebook, which shows a car stopped at 210 and Laity streets around 3:45 p.m. on Saturday.

In the video, a man is seen jumping on the windshield and roof of the car, then clinging to the side of the vehicle as it attempts to drive away on Dewdney Trunk Road.

Police say they have identified both the female driver and the man seen holding on to the vehicle, adding that the two reportedly knew each other.

Because of the dramatic nature of the video, police are cautioning the public not to rush to judgment, saying: “There is always more to the before, during and after of an incident.”

“This incident was shared on social media before police received the video evidence, which caused much speculation,” said Const. Julie Klaussner in a media release.

“We understand in this day and age the allure of social media but we want to remind the public that these are real people. Please consider the perspective of the victim and the fact that what you share, or when you share, may have an impact on the investigational outcome.”

Police say the man was arrested for suspected assault and mischief and was due in court in Port Coquitlam on Monday.