Man’s body found after house fire in west Edmonton

The body of a man was found by firefighters responding to a house fire in west Edmonton’s Mayfield area Monday morning.

Neighbours spotted flames shooting out of the back of a home on 157 Street near 110 Avenue and called 911 just before 7 a.m.

About six crews arrived three minutes later and began to put out the fire at the back of the house, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services district chief Will Chabaniuk said.

A man was found dead inside a house that caught fire at 10962-157 St. in west Edmonton on Monday, January 27, 2020. Morris Gamblin, Global News

Once inside, firefighters put out the fire on the main floor before attacking flames that had moved up to the attic. At that point, firefighters found a person dead inside the home.

Chabaniuk said the fire was not considered suspicious and police said the death was non-criminal in nature.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of the victim,” Chabaniuk said.

Fire investigators and police are working to discover the cause of both the fire and the person’s death.

“We know that there was more heat at the rear of the home, based on some of the melted power lines coming into the residence,” Chabaniuk said.

“In fact, EPCOR had reported that half of the block had lost power as a result of today’s fire.”

The power was later restored.

It was busy night for first responders in Edmonton.

On Sunday at 10 p.m., firefighters responded to reports of a vehicle fire in the city’s northeast and ended up calling in police, who are now investigating the suspicious death of a man.

Then on Monday around 7 a.m., a different body was found outside a business in an industrial area just a few blocks north of where the house fire took place.