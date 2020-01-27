Middlesex London Health Unit preparing for new coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

The Middlesex London Health Unit (MLHU) said it is taking a proactive approach to tackling the new coronavirus if it spreads to the region.

So far there is one confirmed case of the new strain in Toronto with the spouse of the person infected representing a second possible case.

“At this point, it’s not clear if we will see a case here, but we are definitely planning our health-care response as if there will be a case here for certain,” said London’s medical officer of health, Dr. Chris Mackie.

Mackie said the health unit is co-ordinating with all levels of health care to ensure that doctors and nurses know what signs to look out for and how to isolate cases properly.

He added that the unit has also reached out to schools and school boards with international students, asking them to stay home if sick and to contact public health if they have been to one of the affected areas.

“People isolating themselves when they are sick is the major factor in reducing the spread of this illness.”

Public health officials are also advising people to maintain proper hygiene by regularly washing their hands and covering their mouths when they cough or sneeze to help limit the spread.

China has confirmed the virus spreads through human-to-human contact, and Mackie added it can be transmitted by coughing and sneezing within one to two metres of someone.

Symptoms of the virus include fever and difficulty breathing, which are similar to many other respiratory diseases and pose complications for screening efforts.

The virus belongs to the same family of coronaviruses as severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), which killed 44 people in Canada and nearly 800 people globally during the 2002-03 outbreak.

“The trend over the last few weeks has been for the number of cases to increase by 50 per cent every day,” said Mackie. “It’s not clear that will continue. Some of it may be that China is reporting more openly, but we are certainly going to see a continued rise in case counts.”

Meanwhile, Western University said it continues to monitor the ongoing situation with the virus. It said in a statement that given the low risk for Canada and Canadian travellers, the university remains open and classes are continuing as usual.

The MLHU is advising anyone with symptoms of the virus to contact their direct line at 519-663-5317.

With files from Se Young Lee and Colin Qian, Reuters