Crime

Halifax police charge man with attempted murder after stabbing

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted January 27, 2020 12:13 pm
Police block off Bilby Street In Halifax's North End on Jan. 17, 2019.
Police block off Bilby Street In Halifax's North End on Jan. 17, 2019. Alicia Draus / Global News

Halifax Regional Police have charged a man with attempted murder in connection with a stabbing in the city’s North End earlier this month.

Police say officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the 5500 block of Bilby Street at approximately 8:40 p.m. on Jan. 17.

Officers located a 37-year-old man who had been stabbed.

The man was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say their investigation determined that two men had been involved in a dispute that escalated into a physical altercation, resulting in the 37-year-old being stabbed.

Officers believe the two men knew each other.

On Saturday at approximately 12:30 a.m., officers arrested a man in a residence in the 6400 block of Young Street.

Lorne Steven Pottie, 37, of Halifax is set to appear in court on Monday to face charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 902-490-5016 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

