OC Transpo pulls in more buses after weekend LRT power issue drags out train shortage

Ottawa’s public transit agency is pulling buses off regular routes on Monday to supplement reduced LRT service and ongoing replacement bus service because a power-related issue on the Confederation Line over the weekend has dragged a train shortage into a second week.

OC Transpo said nine trains were in service for the morning rush-hour commute, compared to the 13 trains needed to meet demand at that time of the day.

O-Train Line 1: RTM has provided 9 trains for service this morning. Trains will run approximately every 6 minutes. https://t.co/9bPYyobyCx — OC Transpo (@OC_Transpo) January 27, 2020

The shortage at the start of this week comes after OC Transpo confirmed the LRT system “experienced some challenges due to vehicle power issues” on Saturday afternoon.

The consortium maintaining the Confederation Line later told the transit agency the issue would affect rail service on Monday morning, the head of OC Transpo, John Manconi, said in a statement on Sunday evening.

To make up for the reduced capacity on the LRT line on Monday, OC Transpo continued to run special bus service directly to downtown from Tunney’s Pasture and Hurdman stations — first launched on Jan. 21 — and added a third non-stop route to downtown from Blair station in the east end.

To support the dedicated replacement bus fleet, OC Transpo said it’s also pulling in more buses from regular routes across the city.

For the morning commute, that required cancelling dozens of trips on “high-frequency routes” and for the afternoon commute, 75 more are being axed.

OC Transpo said those 138 trip cancellations were “targeted.”

“Cancellations were selected based on minimizing the impact to customers and keeping service as frequent as possible across all of the trips that are normally provided by each bus,” Manconi wrote in an update later Monday morning.

“In addition, staff worked to ensure that critical trips, such as the last trip on a route, would not be cancelled. Staff also gave consideration to maintaining crosstown service, which can provide alternative travel options for some customers.”

During the afternoon rush hour, special bus service will take riders out of downtown on two routes: the first will run non-stop to Tunney’s Pasture while the second will travel eastward, stopping at Hurdman and Blair stations.

If there is a “major interruption” on the Confederation Line, the special non-stop bus service would be suspended and those buses would be re-directed to the affected stations, according to OC Transpo.

Manconi said customers “experienced slightly longer travel times and increased congestion on trains and at station” during the morning rush hour but added that “most customers” were able to board the first passing train.

OC Transpo’s service plans for Tuesday “will be based on an updated forecast of train availability and on operational feedback and experience,” the transportation manager added.