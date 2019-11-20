OC Transpo to use 20 new buses as ‘dedicated’ fleet deployed when LRT service is down

Send this page to someone via email

OC Transpo says it will use 20 new buses it recently acquired to create a “dedicated” fleet of buses that will be deployed to pick up riders when service on Ottawa’s problem-plagued light-rail transit (LRT) system is disrupted during peak periods.

In the six weeks the Confederation Line has been experiencing repeated issues, the public transit agency has been pulling buses off other routes and deploying them on replacement bus service — known as R1 — when train service is interrupted or delayed significantly.

On Wednesday, the chair of the city’s transit commission and the head of OC Transpo announced the city has secured 20 more Nova buses for its fleet, which will be ready to hit the roads sometime in the first week of December.

The city had ordered those buses for spring 2020 to use for Trillium Line bus detours as Stage 2 LRT work ramps up, but the city has managed to get them earlier, members of the transit commission heard during their latest meeting at city hall.

Story continues below advertisement

Once they’re good to go, OC Transpo boss John Manconi said these buses will be stationed at the baseball stadium and will cover the morning and evening rush hours.

2:03 Politicians, media ride LRT trains ahead of Confederation Line’s handover to city Politicians, media ride LRT trains ahead of Confederation Line’s handover to city

The City of Ottawa has spent November searching for ways to bolster its stressed bus system, which has been strained by reduced capacity and persistent problems with the Confederation Line since early October.

On Oct. 6, OC Transpo yanked 180 buses off the roads and overhauled a number of routes in a major service change meant to align the buses with the train service. The mayor called back 40 of those buses on Nov. 1 after issues along the Confederation Line amplified in the following weeks.

OC Transpo has deployed them on routes that have since faced “chronic issues” since early October.

Getting the 20 additional buses for early December means OC Transpo won’t have to draw on those 40 buses pulled out of retirement when it needs to activate R1 service, Manconi said.

READ MORE: City reveals where OC Transpo has deployed 40 extra buses amid LRT issues

The city’s draft budget has also earmarked money for 19 new buses to add to the OC Transpo fleet in early 2020. Wednesday’s announcement means that come January, there will be 79 extra buses serving riders.

Story continues below advertisement

Transit commission chair Allan Hubley apologized yet again on Wednesday for Ottawa’s ongoing transit challenges. Hubley insisted the city is “pulling out all the stops” to improve reliability of the LRT and bus systems.

The Confederation Line has been “operating well with minimal disruptions doing peak periods” over the last week, Hubley added. Train service, however, was disrupted at the start of the morning rush hour on Wednesday due to a stopped train at Rideau station, according to OC Transpo.

Despite ongoing challenges with the public transit system, overall ridership is up, Manconi reported on Wednesday. Ridership was up 3.2 per cent last month compared to October 2018, transit commissioners heard.

Transit commission to debate 2020 draft budget, vote on fare freeze

The transit commission on Wednesday is expected to debate the draft budget for 2020 and consider a motion proposing a three-month freeze on transit fares from January to March next year.

The city’s draft budget – tabled on Nov. 6, 2019 – accounted for a 2.5 per cent fare increase going into effect on Jan. 1, 2020. Two days after the budget’s release, however, Mayor Jim Watson and Hubley asked city staff to budget for a three-month fare freeze as calls for a suspension amplified.

Hubley said he doesn’t support a full-year freeze at this time, but if the train’s problems persist into late March, the councillor said he’s committed to extending the freeze “until the service has improved.”

Story continues below advertisement

The last scheduled fare increase, delayed until the Confederation Line was carrying riders, came into effect on Oct. 1, 2019.

Manconi told commissioners the transit mitigation measures announced Wednesday won’t affect proposed transit spending in the 2020 draft budget, nor will transit staff have to tap into other departmental budgets for cash.

The city plans to pay for the 20 extra buses and other mitigation measures with money from payments it’s withholding from the builder of the Confederation Line and its maintenance division, Manconi said.