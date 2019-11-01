Menu

Canada

‘Furious’ Ottawa mayor promises swift plan to fix ongoing LRT issues

By Beatrice Britneff Global News
Posted November 1, 2019 11:03 am
Updated November 1, 2019 11:37 am
Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson at the Rideau Centre in Ottawa, Ont., on Jan. 28, 2016.
Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson at the Rideau Centre in Ottawa, Ont., on Jan. 28, 2016. The Canadian Press/Lars Hagberg

After yet another rush-hour commute along Ottawa’s Confederation Line was disrupted by technical issues on Friday morning, Mayor Jim Watson has vowed the city will act quickly to resolve the repeated problems plaguing the city’s new light-rail transit (LRT) system.

“To say I am furious with the poor performance of our LRT system is an understatement,” Watson tweeted.

On Friday, a “door fault “at Lees station and a “switch issue” at Blair station delayed service along the LRT line during the morning commute.

OC Transpo first flagged possible service delays at 5:40 a.m. and the switch problem was reported shortly before 6 a.m.

The public transit agency had a number of bus routes serving Blair station – located at the eastern end of the LRT line – continue onto St. Laurent station, according to its updates on Twitter. OC Transpo then reported the door fault around 6:20 am.

Full service on the Confederation Line didn’t resume until 8:40 a.m., after three hours.

Those delays are the latest in a number of technical issues that have occurred or reoccurred this month. Stuck trains, doors problems and computer failures have been reported multiple times.

Watson said he would be meeting with City of Ottawa senior leadership on Friday morning and would provide the public “with a plan to fix the system on a short- and longer-term bases” later in the day, but he didn’t specify when.

“In the meantime, I apologize for the awful experience so many residents have experienced over the last few weeks,” he wrote on Twitter.

READ MORE: Door malfunction causes cascading back up on Ottawa LRT

The Confederation Line officially opened to the public on Sept. 14, but parallel bus service continued for another three weeks.

On Oct. 6, the parallel bus service was discontinued, giving commuters coming into downtown from the suburbs no choice but to transfer and take the LRT for the last leg of their trip. While the first weekday went relatively smoothly, technical problems arose soon after that.

READ MORE: Another door malfunction halts Ottawa’s LRT Wednesday morning

The city has also been fielding complaints about the reduced bus service since the major transition.

Riders taking the north-south Trillium Line were also told to expect some delays on Friday morning because a tree branch had fallen on the tracks.

OC Transpo has called in replacement buses to transport riders when the trains are facing significant delays.

