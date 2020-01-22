Ottawa LRT into 3rd day of train shortage

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa’s Confederation Line began the day once more with a train shortage, marking the third day in a row that the $2.1-billion LRT system hasn’t had enough vehicles on the tracks to carry riders.

A brief update from the head of OC Transpo on Wednesday morning said 11 trains were running for the morning rush hour, compared to the 13 that are needed for that time of day.

Ottawa’s transit agency once again offered “special” bus service directly to downtown from Hurdman and Tunney’s Pasture stations between 7:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. to prevent the Confederation Line from getting overloaded.

OC Transpo’s Twitter account reported crowds and “slightly longer wait times” at some stations at 8:45 a.m.

O-Train Line 1: The morning peak is underway with crowds and slightly longer wait times at some stations. Special bus service is continuing until 9:00 from Tunney's Pasture and from Hurdman stations due to a shortage of trains. — OC Transpo (@OC_Transpo) January 22, 2020

Earlier, the account reported a switch problem at 7 a.m. and said trains were “alternating tracks between St-Laurent and Tremblay.”

The agency posted half an hour later that the switch issue had been resolved.

0:51 Ottawa mayor says ‘buck stops’ with him on LRT issues Ottawa mayor says ‘buck stops’ with him on LRT issues

In an update Tuesday night, OC Transpo boss John Manconi originally said 10 trains would be available for the Wednesday morning rush hour but that an 11th train may be made available.

Manconi confirmed the 11th train was in service shortly before 7:30 a.m.

According to OC Transpo, there need to be 13 trains running during the morning and afternoon peak hours to handle the volume of riders and 11 for midday service.

Trains are supposed to arrive every four minutes during rush hour if all 13 trains are in service. With only 11 trains, OC Transpo told passengers to expect a train every five minutes.

For the second day in a row, the supplementary bus service is expected to kick back in for the Wednesday afternoon commute, taking riders from downtown back to Hurdman and Tunney’s Pasture stations between 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

The LRT train shortage this week follows problems with track switches and switch heaters over the weekend and a broken overhead power cable last Thursday.

O-Train Line 1: 11 trains are now in service this morning. This will allow trains to run every 5 minutes. Wait times and crowding will be greater than usual but lower than yesterday. — OC Transpo (@OC_Transpo) January 22, 2020