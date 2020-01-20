Riders should expect delays on Ottawa LRT due to ‘reduced number of trains’: OC Transpo

OC Transpo officials tweeted Monday that LRT riders should expect longer wait times during the afternoon commute due to a “reduced number of trains” on Ottawa’s Confederation Line.
The delays are expected to affect passengers into the start of the afternoon rush hour, officials said.
Global News has reached out to the city to find out why there are a reduced number of trains on the tracks and will update this story when a response is received.
In an earlier tweet, OC Transpo said there was a mechanical problem with a train at St-Laurent station that resulted in trains being held for several minutes at several stations.
A service delay crippled part of the LRT system for most of the day last Thursday, disrupting passengers’ commutes.
For hours, trains couldn’t run between Hurdman and Blair stations on the eastern end of the Confederation Line because an overhead wire supplying power to an eastbound train broke and fell as the vehicle pulled into St-Laurent station shortly before 11 a.m.
— With files from Global News’ Beatrice Britneff
