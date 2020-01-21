Ottawa LRT train shortage worsens on Tuesday morning

Send this page to someone via email

Riders on Ottawa’s problem-plagued light-rail system are having another rough morning, with the city’s transit agency saying only eight — and later, nine — of the usual 13 trains on the downtown line in service.

The city is blaming the company it hired to design, build and maintain the line, which opened last fall.

Since then, the system been repeatedly brought to a halt by problems with stuck doors on trains.

And just in the last week, parts of the line have been shut down by a snapped power cable and switches that didn’t work in a weekend snowstorm.

On Monday, OC Transpo said only 11 of the 13 trains were running in morning, which shrunk to 10 in the afternoon.

Two trains had to be pulled off the tracks due to compressor- and wheel-related issues, the agency said.

And now, OC Transpo is warning that platforms and trains will be extra crowded and waits will be extra long on Tuesday because an array of separate problems is keeping more than half of its 17 trains off the tracks.

O-Train Line 1: The morning peak and special bus service have ended. We are sorry for the higher than normal crowds and longer wait times due to the shortage of trains. — OC Transpo (@OC_Transpo) January 21, 2020

Two of those 17 trains are supposed to be backup for the daily fleet.

The agency says it’s billing the maintenance company for replacement buses, but there aren’t enough of those to keep up with the need.

-With a file from Beatrice Britneff

O-Train Line 1: RTM has provided a 9th train for this morning's peak service. Trains are now running every 6 minutes. Thank you for your patience. — OC Transpo (@OC_Transpo) January 21, 2020

O-Train Line 1: Morning peak services normally use 13 trains for a train every 4 minutes. RTM has provided 8 trains. Trains will run approximately every 7 minutes. https://t.co/e4BJAsXq5d — OC Transpo (@OC_Transpo) January 21, 2020

