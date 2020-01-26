Menu

Crime

4 men facing charges in string of alleged overnight robberies in Halton Region

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 26, 2020 4:07 pm
Halton police say three alleged incidents took place late Saturday night and early Sunday morning in Milton and Burlington.
Halton police say three alleged incidents took place late Saturday night and early Sunday morning in Milton and Burlington. Don Mitchell / Global News

Four men are facing charges after a string of alleged robberies in cities west of Toronto.

Halton Regional Police say three alleged incidents took place late Saturday night and early Sunday morning in Milton and Burlington.

They allege the men visited a grocery store and two gas stations, threatening staff with weapons each time and demanding cash.

READ MORE: Late night robbery at Rabba Fine Foods in Milton, Ont.

Police say the men were arrested moments after the third alleged incident.

The men range in age from 18 to 20 and live in the Greater Toronto Area.

They’re all facing multiple charges including three counts each of robbery.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Crime
