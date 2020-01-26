Menu

Investigations

Late night robbery at Rabba Fine Foods in Milton, Ont.

By Pamela Blair Global News
Posted January 26, 2020 9:13 am
.
. Don Mitchell / Global News

Just before midnight on Saturday, Jan. 25, Halton Regional Police Services were called to the Rabba Fine Foods on Derry Road in Milton.

According to the store clerk, police say, two suspects entered the building and demanded cash by indicating they had a gun, although no gun was actually seen.

READ MORE: Human trafficking charges laid in Caledonia

An investigation revealed that the suspects fled the store on foot and were last seen exiting the parking lot in a black vehicle.

The men have both been described as more than six-feet tall, wearing all dark clothing and balaclavas.

Police are asking anyone with information about the robbery to contact the Halton Regional Police Service Milton Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905 825 4747 ext. 2416.

No one was hurt in the robbery.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at http://www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

