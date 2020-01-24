Human trafficking charges laid against 5 people in Caledonia, Ont.: Haldimand County OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Haldimand County OPP have arrested a number of people on human trafficking charges in Caledonia.

Police say they began an investigation into criminal harassment and illegal firearms on Jan. 19 with officers from the Criminal Investigation Branch, Haldimand Norfolk Community Street Crime Unit and OPP West Region Crime Unit and identified several suspects.

Police say they took five people into custody without incident on Thursday and executed a search warrant at a home on Larry Crescent in Caledonia, where they seized illicit drugs and replica firearms.

Several OPP specialty units were called in to assist with the investigation, including the OPP West Region Tactics and Rescue Unit, Emergency Response Team, and Forensic Identification Services.

Police have charged 34-year-old Daniel Campbell, 34-year-old Crystal-Anne Marier, 30-year-old Joshua Hillock, 28-year-old Dragisa Lucic and 25-year-old Carly Creor with numerous offences, including human traffic and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

